The Boulder Chapter of Business and Professional Women will be honoring women leaders at the Women Warriors Taking Action for Change event today, April 25. The celebration is designed to recognize significant contributions of the four award winners of 2019 who have improved equity for women and families through social responsibility.

Each honoree is notably making a difference in their communities and will be recognized for one of the following categories: Taking Action for Safe Communities, Taking Action for Diversity, Taking Action for a Sustainable Planet, and Taking Action for Women.

Jean Hodges is among the honorees and has been crucial to the local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Boulder. After retiring from teaching, Hodges co-founded PFLAG Boulder and acted at president for 14 years. She has continued a commitment to education by leading workshops in schools, faith communities, and parent groups locally and nationally and co-founded the Boulder Safe School Coalition.

“Jean Hodges is a living legend. I am honored to call her my mentor and friend,” Kimberly “Tobi” Jackson, vice president, Boulder County PFLAG, said. “Jean has been taking action for diversity in Boulder County for more than 25 years; her direction and leadership have helped to make huge strides for the LGBTQ community and their allies.”

In 2010, Hodges produced the film Faces and Facets of Transgender Experience, a story that breaks down stereotypes and provides a narrative to offer support to families with gender-variant children.

Additionally being honored at the celebration are Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Rosie Briggs of Eco-Cycle, and Linda Shoemaker of CU Regent.

The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m., and attendees can network and mingle with all the honorees, enjoy beverages and music, and the award dinner ceremony. Thirty-three percent of the proceeds from the evening will go to the Colorado Women’s Education Foundation.