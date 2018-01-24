Women of weed are uniting once again to discuss the ever-growing industry. This February 1 and 2, hundreds of leaders in the cannabis community gather to connect, educate, and inspire as pot prohibition audiences nationally. Women Grow began in 2014 to serve as a medium for those interested in the industry and is held annually in the Mile High City.

This year, excitement mounts as the event draws near with many unique panelists, Lightning Talks, and Breakout Sessions.The two days will be packed with activities and the opportunity to make connections and gain knowledge that inspires. Held at the Westin Denver, the yearly summit is a much anticipated weekend. Since Colorado legalized in 2012, the market has exploded, making events like this encouraging for the industry. Women are poised to fill the growing niche in exciting and transformative ways.

Women Grow is expected to be inclusive to those who are curious about the business. Keep an eye out for the Diversity in Cannabis Report and the Cannabis Between Cultures Lightining Talks. All are welcome to purchase tickets and see the intersersectional diveristy that floishes in the unique world of cannabis commerce.