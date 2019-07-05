In a recent legal brief filed from the coalition of attorneys general of Illinois and New York, they are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in hiring.

According to The Associated Press (AP), the brief has been filed just before the Supreme Court hears arguments on three cases that tackle the issue of workplace discrimination for LGBTQ folks.

The results of these hearings could determine the future of federal protections for people who identify as LGBTQ and more than 200 corporations back the legal brief. Based on what is upheld during the hearings, it will be evident as to what civil right laws currently exist and what motions need to be enacted to ensure safety in the workplace for queer folks.

Maine is the newest addition to join the 22 states which have been a part of the coalition, including Colorado.

“Colorado is committed to equality for all of our residents,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “People should have an equal right to a job regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Everyone should be able to bring their full, authentic selves to their place of work without fear of being fired just because of who they are,” said Weiser.

As the coalition continues to grow and gain traction, it’s only a matter of what the Supreme Court rules which will indicate if federal protections can truly be enacted sooner rather than later.