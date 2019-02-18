Last month we, like many queer media outlets around the globe, reported on an alleged hate crime attack against Empire TV star Jussie Smollet. Now, it appears that the attack may have been staged, and even if not, it definitely seems that there is more going on then meets the eye.

The latest update from New Now Next is entitled “What the Actual F*ck is Going on Here?” and we don’t blame them.

Initially, it was widely believed that this was a racist and homophobic attack against Smollet for being an out, gay, man in the public eye. As new evidence came to light, however, it became clear that the main suspects were Nigerian brothers Olabinjo “Ola” and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, two men who new Smoollet, and who, according to Twitter, were released without being charged.

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

According to CNN, however, the Chicago Police Department apparently released the brothers because they now believe Smollet orchestrated the attack, and the brothers are willing to fully cooperate and explain what happened.

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” the authorities claimed. “We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

Many conservative media outlets are calling for an apology from liberal news outlets who covered this story. This is a great time for a reminder about integrity in reporting and believing victims. Although OUT FRONT is a publication with a queer slant, we still always use terminology like “alleged” when talking about attacks. This is not because we want to promote victim blaming or doubting, but because it is necessary to use language like that to explain that we are merely reporting on what is common knowledge right now, not anything that has been proven in a court of law.

When it comes to victim blaming, there is no doubt that this will hurt the credibility of victims coming forward, and if Smollet was in fact lying about the attack, that is both reprehensible and very unfortunate. But it’s also the case of one person, a celebrity, doing so, and does not mean that other stories shouldn’t be believed. All stories should be investigated, and no one should be blamed or shamed for coming forward.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s take on the events have ranged from this:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett may have staged an attack because he was upset that a racist letter containing a white powder sent to the show which prompted a hazmat response didn’t get a bigger reaction, sources told CBS Chicago Monday. https://t.co/jh2m4rEFRa pic.twitter.com/ap7169gtuf — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 18, 2019

To this:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on her tweet saying the Jussie Smollett case was an “attempted modern-day lynching”: “Which tweet? What tweet? … [laughs] Um, ah, ah, uh, okay, so I will say this about that case, I think the facts are still unfolding and um, I’m very, um, concerned” pic.twitter.com/qKwI2lewzR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 18, 2019

To this:

Since the trolls have started, let me say clearly that I still believe my friend @JussieSmollett. News reports have been all over the place, but I will continue to believe him because I know him to be a man of integrity. That is where I stand. We all good? We should be good. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 18, 2019

Stay tuned for more updates on this story, and feel free to slide into our DMs or comment section if you have further commentary on the issue.