Feast your eyes on a teaser that will bring your Monday beatness back to life!

These Drag Race divas have gone from bar queens to level ultimate, and you get a behind-the-scenes look at the lewks. Life is in the fast lane in the upcoming new series, Werq the World, as cameras follow ten queens on tour as they strut their charisma, uniqueness, talent, and charm around the globe.

This trailer is everything, and we can’t wait until the fierceness debuts, June 6 on WOW Presents Plus.

Photo from Werq the World’s Facebook page