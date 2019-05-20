Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Feast your eyes on a teaser that will bring your Monday beatness back to life!

These Drag Race divas have gone from bar queens to level ultimate, and you get a behind-the-scenes look at the lewks. Life is in the fast lane in the upcoming new series, Werq the World, as cameras follow ten queens on tour as they strut their charisma, uniqueness, talent, and charm around the globe.

This trailer is everything, and we can’t wait until the fierceness debuts, June 6 on WOW Presents Plus.

Photo from Werq the World’s Facebook page

Previous ArticleNevada Bans ‘Gay Panic’ Defense
No Newer Articles
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.