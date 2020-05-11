The spring of 2020 has been a bit chaotic, to say the least. In these uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health professionals in the community continue to show up—perhaps even more so now—to offer their services and remind folks that they are not alone. From switching to telehealth services to increasing staff sizes, Queer Asterisk and Youth Seen are among the mental health providers working around the clock to ensure the mental health needs of LGTBQ+ folks are being met.

Prioritizing the needs of the queer and trans community has been at the forefront of Queer Asterisk’s organization since its founding in 2016. After founder and executive Sorin Thomas had a negative experience with mental health providers following their gender-affirming hormone therapy and top surgery, they began wondering what it would be like for people to have access to mental health in a more affirming way. “It can be such a difficult process to navigate and is especially riddled with professional gatekeeping,” Thomas said. “I wanted the queer and trans community to access services with those who shared similar identities as well.”

Queer Asterisk started with counseling services but quickly evolved to additional programming, including events, community programs, and educational trainings. “We realized pretty quickly that one hour per week of therapy can only go so far without enough support,” they explained, adding that Queer Asterisk provides a contemplative frame to all of their work with an emphasis on mindfulness. “We consider everything therapeutic, even beyond our counseling services. Our community events are not necessarily just about socializing, but they go a little bit deeper than they would in a normal social situation in order to foster and secure deeper connections.”

The outbreak of this pandemic has obviously had an impact on Queer Asterisk and the organization’s ability to see clients face to face, but Thomas said the organization has been poised to take on these changes for some time. “We are really fortunate that we had already started telehealth clinical services before COVID-19 due to a few grants we had written,” they said. “We were able to make a very seamless switch to a confidential video service, Simple Practice, which offers telehealth. We haven’t had a big disruption with community events and educational training, either, since they’ve all switched to Zoom.”

Since switching entirely to a video-based service-providing platform, Thomas said Queer Asterisk has been noticing both pros and cons. “The obvious con is less human contact, which is especially difficult for our clients who were relying on play therapy. One big pro, though, is having folks from all over the country. Some are folks who are part of our network, maybe they moved away, and now they’re able to come back and join the community events. Another benefit Thomas said they have noticed is the increased level of intimacy. “Their whole face is taking up the screen. You’re seeing each other’s faces, looking into each other’s eyes more.”

Another community organization not new to the virtual world of clinical services is Youth Seen, an organization working to foster and empower the social and emotional well-being of youth and their families, primarily LGBTQ, Queer, Trans Black, Indigeneous People of Color (QTBIPoC), and Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) communities. The nature of their services is via a peer mentor support network, and Executive Director Dr. Tara Jay said Youth Seen’s approach is about meeting their clients where they are, no matter the situation or geographic location.

“This means it’s not about assessing folks in the sense of what services and what systems we can put them in, but mindful community resources that we can support.”

Queering Mental Health- Envision:You 2020

For Youth Seen, this has already looked like telehealth therapy sessions for clients all over the country, as well as gender-affirming support, family counseling and counseling in multiple languages. Currently, Youth Seen are working to help those most impacted by COVID-19 and still seeking services. One example of that is expanding their text line hours to better serve LGBTQ/QTBIPoC/QTPOC youth and college students struggling with anxiety and depression due to COVID-19 as a result of social distancing. The Youth Seen team will be staffing the text lines from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and folks can access it by texting 970-462-7498.

“We are also taking further steps to support our community around this pandemic,” reads a statement from the Youth Seen team. “Our mental health fund will be expanded to help our community members with food, utilities, and continuing our mental health [services].”

The Youth Seen team created a rapid response fund that will allow up for cell phone bill assistance (up to $150 per household), rent payment assistance ($100 per household), and social support/check-ins via text, phone, or video chat. Those in need during this time are encouraged to apply for assistance, though the Youth Seen team is currently only able to support Colorado residents.

Mental health organizations are seeing an increase across the board as people struggle with the impacts of COVID-19, but these community providers are weathering the storm and working to provide the best possible services for those seeking help.

“We’re noticing an increase in anxiety and depression as well as relationship dynamics that need more support,” Thomas added. “There’s also an increase in addiction because when there’s a pandemic going on, there’s a lot of things you might imagine folks are feeling when they’re isolated at home.”

But Thomas wants people to remember one thing: this is a pandemic, and all of these feelings are valid.

“All of these feelings are welcome, that fear, that resistance, and any of the feelings you might be feeling have a message. Everyone is absolutely OK the way they are, and we’re here to help.”