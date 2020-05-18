At Adoption Options, our work didn’t stop because of COVID-19. Since the initial Stay-at-Home order was issued, we have had four adoptions finalized virtually and have placed several children from foster care with families from our Flexible Families program, a foster-to-adopt program.

At Adoption Options, we not only facilitate adoption through our infant adoption program and our Flexible Families program, we also spend hundreds of hours each year counseling birth parents who reach out to us. This service is free to birth parents and helps them process their options so they can embrace their choices.

This is just a small glimpse of the deep impact that Adoption Options has on the community. We are honored to do this work each day, but we need you to make it possible.

On the weekend of May 29-31, we are hosting We Walk Together: A Virtual Walk-a-thon as a way for families and friends to enjoy a walk together and raise money and awareness for Adoption Options. Will you lace up your shoes and join us?

Involvement is simple: no mile counting, no distance goal:

Gather with your family and friends at an appropriate social distance and walk Take a fun picture during your walk Post on social media using the hashtag #AOWalksTogether so we can see how you participated!

There is no participation fee. Instead, consider giving an optional donation. As little as $25 can help provide childcare to Flexible Families; $50 supports specialized training for our foster-to-adopt families, and $100 covers the cost of one hour of judgement-free birth parent counseling. No matter how much you can contribute, we would love to have you participate.

Register today at adoption-options.com/walk. When you lace up your shoes and head out the door, snap a photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #AOWalksTogether

We’ll see you out walking soon!

At Adoption Options, we welcome clients regardless of age, religion, ethnic or racial background, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or disability. In fact, in 2012, we became the first adoption agency in Colorado to earn the “Seal of Recognition” from the Human Rights Campaign.

For 39 years, Adoption Options has been a leader among our peers. We believe it is paramount to embrace choices and enrich the lives of all who come to us.