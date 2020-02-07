Log In Register
Gorgeous Couples on their Special Days

Erica & Brianna

Photos by Tayler Carlisle

@taylercarlislephotography

Brad & Russ

Photos by Drew Jensen

@drew_jensen_photo

Marriage is not without its challenges, but it always goes back to the fact that we can look each other in the eye, smile, laugh, and be supportive of each other no matter what’s going on.

– Brad Deck

Jerry & JC

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield

@vleephotographs

Even after 20 years, I love JC more today than the day I met him.

– Jerry Cunningham

Kiersten & Jenni

Photos by Alison Rose

aroseweddings.photography

I truly believe that LGBTQ couples are the MOST special, and they deserve special treatment from their vendors to ensure that they feel accepted, comfortable, and loved on their wedding day.

– Alison Rose

Photo by Alison Rose Photography