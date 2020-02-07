Gorgeous Couples on their Special Days
Erica & Brianna
Photos by Tayler Carlisle
Brad & Russ
Photos by Drew Jensen
Marriage is not without its challenges, but it always goes back to the fact that we can look each other in the eye, smile, laugh, and be supportive of each other no matter what’s going on.
– Brad Deck
Jerry & JC
Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield
Even after 20 years, I love JC more today than the day I met him.
– Jerry Cunningham
Kiersten & Jenni
Photos by Alison Rose
I truly believe that LGBTQ couples are the MOST special, and they deserve special treatment from their vendors to ensure that they feel accepted, comfortable, and loved on their wedding day.
– Alison Rose