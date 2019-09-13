As we are in the process of narrowing the large pool of Dems hoping to excuse the current U.S. president from his seat, discussions, debates, and forums are becoming increasingly more important to hear where each candidate stands.

LGBTQ issues have yet to be at the forefront of the conversation. However, as OUT FRONT reported earlier this week, two forums specifically designed to address the issues that face our community are rolling out over the next month.

Even better, advocacy group One Colorado has invited you to join them in watching the first nationally televised LGBTQ forum on September 20 right here at Denver’s own Blush & Blu. From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., the HRC and CNN‘s co-hosted panel event will be televised and shown at the local hangout. The evening is free and open to the public, so join the community and like-minded folks as we hear the presidential hopefuls discuss queer and intersectional issues.

While politics may not be everyone’s favorite topic of conversation, we are only a year away from voting on the next leader and administration who will be steering the nation towards a direction of progress we all desperately want to see.

To join One Colorado at Blush & Blu on September 20, RSVP here!