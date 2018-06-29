Twenty-three years have passed since the start of the first Vans Warped Tour. Many of us can relate to the cemented smell of cigarettes and guitar strings from years past, singing out our teenage angst to bands like Jimmy Eat World and Sum 41, could fit into the top moments of one’s life. But, just like your glory days of punk, all good things must come to an end.

The founder of the memorable tour, Kevin Lyman, released a statement in November of 2017 explaining the end to the “final, full cross-country run.” Lyman worked in the music business prior to starting the Vans Warped Tour. This tour has been a stepping stone to launching the careers of many musicians. Stages dedicated to local bands on every date give exposure to these up and coming bands.

“Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019,” Kevin Lyman stated on the tour’s website.

Many big-name artists have called the Warped Tour circuit home, including No Doubt and Sublime. The music festival has catered to a variety of different genres throughout the years. Pop sensations such as Katy Perry and The Black Eyed Peas have been a part of the tour. Warped Tour was once named the most diverse tour out there. There’s effort put in to make the show enjoyable for many people with a wide span of favorable genres.

Vans and Calvin Klein are sponsors of the show; however, the rugged look of Vans fueled pop punk fanatics which ended up gaining the name of the The Vans Warped Tour.

The Vans Warped Tour is usually set up in the parking lots of venues. With multiple stages and tents throughout the large space, the tour has also been home to nonprofit organizations spreading awareness on topics such as mental health and animal cruelty. LDT Foundation is an organization dedicated to uniting the music industry with patients in order to “help change their perspective on life through the healing power of music,” according to the Warped Tour Website. HeartSupport’s focus is geared towards providing resources to people in the musical world. These are just two of the many nonprofits participating in the tour. If you are planning on attending, make sure to spot by at the nonprofit tents and get informed on a variety of topics.

The tour gives fans a chance to meet their favorite artists, either through bands running their own merch stands or scheduled meet-ups. The allure of possibly running into your favorite drummer makes The Vans Warped Tour stand out from traditional music festivals.

This summer, over 70 performances take the stages throughout venue parking lots. To show your punk rock glory days one last hurrah, attended Denver’s Warped tour on July 1 at the Pepsi Center. Tickets are still available here.

Photo by Taylor Ward