In case you’re like me and you like to procrastinate as much as possible, you are still holding onto that November 5 ballot form. From the ledge of my kitchen counter to the passenger seat of my car, I have transferred that envelope from one location to another too many times to count. However, today is now November 5, and that ballot needs to go to its forever home of tallies and tick marks.

There are plenty of places to drop off that November 5 ballot, and it’s not too late to register if you are new to the city or haven’t done so for another reason. Here is a little guide to getting your life together and exercising your civic right to have that voice heard!

Register yo’ Self

If you still need to register, going in person to a November 5 ballot acceptance spot is not enough. You gotta get your booty to one of the locations that does in-person voting.

Be sure to bring proof that you are who you say you are, and an easy form is your CO identification card or driver’s license. However, there are several other acceptable forms of identification and the entire list of various forms is on the Secretary of State’s website.

Oops, I Did it Again

If you lost your November 5 ballot, it’s OK! You can just pop into one of the 11 in-person voting centers in Denver and take care of it that way. A list is available online, and these centers will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, there is a mobile voting center at Swansea Recreation Center at 2650 E 49th Ave.

A sample ballot is available online so you can know exactly what it is that you’ll be voting on to make it a super easy and quick.

I’m Registered, Girl!

Perfect, you’re good to go, and you don’t need to register *golf clap.* However, you still need to get that November 5 ballot turned in! Just Vote Colorado has made a super easy map showing all the locations in the city that are accepting ballot drop offs.

All you gotta do is drive through or walk up, hand in your ballot, and you get one of those super cool stickers to brag all day that you voted!

Seriously, it’s super easy. Now, get movin’ and sashay your way through election day!