A congresswoman in Virginia made a splash when she proudly displayed a trans flag next to the Virginia flag outside of her office.

According to New Now Next, freshman congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, representative of Virginia’s 10th district, hung the flag because she wants to bring attention to the crisis trans folks are facing nation wide.

“The trans community has been under attack,” Wexton told the Washingtonian. “I wanted to show my solidarity because we are talking about my friends and family.”

The issue is close to Wexton’s heart, as her niece is trans. She previously served in the state senate, where she helped protect the LGBTQ community by co-sponsoring affirming legislation.

“From the military to schools to hospitals, the Trump-Pence White House is working overtime in an attempt to erase trans people from the public square,” Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Charlotte Clymer told New Now Next. “The trans flag proudly on display in the Halls of Congress is a sign to our community that we will not be erased.”