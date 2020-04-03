Public persona versus personal privacy are often at odds for people in the music industry. While gaining fame and making a living by doing one’s art is the dream, it can come with a laundry list of complications; especially if there is no separation from private and public life. For Bunny Blake, she has released a new single “VIP Death Squad” alongside an entirely new brand, all aiming for that magical blend of badass musician with a bit of mystery.

Blake had released an entire catalog of music under her given name, and while those tunes are accessible to the few who knew her back when, she is now focused on shifting direction. Leaning into the sexy, sweet, dark, and whimsical soundscape, she has found a comfortable home within her unique blend of r&b beats with an acoustic resonance.

We caught up with Blake just before the release of her new single, “VIP Death Squad,” and even amid all the uncertainty of life as it is now, we are certain you are going to love this new music. Sass, femininity, and class, that’s what you’ll find all the way with Bunny Blake’s new look, sound, and essence.

First and foremost, how are you doing during this coronavirus crisis!?

Coronavirus has not been the best thing for my anxiety! The panic attacks are new for me. Just like everyone else, I’m finding ways to cope with being out of control. It’s an opportunity for a paradigm shift, and in that sense I’m looking for the positives of the situation!

How does music help you cope with life during crazy times like this of stress and anxiety?

Music is such a welcome distraction! It’s nice to have time to make music for the sake of it, not rushing to prepare new material for the next gig.

Can you talk about how the new single “VIP Death Squad” came to be?

I got to go to London to work with some really talented writers and producers last year! From the first day in the studio, we decided we weren’t going to try to sound like anyone else. R&B/Pop is what made me want to be a singer, and Prog Rock/Metal is what made me want to be a musician, so that was our North Star. Later that day, we wrote “VIP Death Squad” and we knew it was the sound we wanted!

What about this song are you most proud of?

I’m probably the most proud of the lyrics. It’s easy to get caught up in the same topics when you’re writing all the time, but “VIP Death Squad” is unlike anything I’ve written before. It can be interpreted many different ways, but to me it’s very political.

In what ways did you challenge yourself creatively with this song?

“VIP Death Squad” challenged me in every possible way. The concept wasn’t one we intended to write about, it was the idea that chose us. The most challenging thing about being a creative is making yourself available and not letting your ego get in the way. That’s the best thing about collaboration! Everyone is coming from a different musical background and together you can create something that’s transcendent.

If you could choose one adjective to describe the Bunny Blake brand, what would it be?

How about a verb instead? I don’t like to put myself in a box so I’d say: In flux.

This new music is a departure from your former sound. Can you talk about how things evolved and if it was intentional, why?

Over the years my style has changed many times over. There was a point when I started to write pop music for other people thinking it would be so easy. Spoiler alert: It’s not! That’s what made me appreciate the genre more and I fell in love with it. Of course, there’s a lot of different styles of “pop”, and I don’t think I could stay in the same vein if I wanted to. I’m always reinventing myself!

What do you hope people get out of your music when they listen to it?

I hope that it will give people a better look at themselves. Particularly with VIP Death Squad. I showed the song to a range of people from left leaning to right leaning and they all seemed to relate. The funny thing is, they had opposite opinions of who the song was about. It’s really a mirror effect. Whoever you think this song is about says a lot about your personal confirmation bias, and the sooner we can be aware of our own bias the better for society.

After the quarantine is over, what are you most looking forward to doing again?

I’m looking forward to picking my gigs back up. I can’t wait to see my friends/followers in person again!

What can people look forward to next from Bunny Blake?

A TON of new music. We wrote a lot of songs in London and I’m working on getting them all out there.

*Photos by McKenzie Coyle Photography