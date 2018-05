The beloved RuPaul winner is back and better than ever with a badass new burlesque video, aptly title “A Lot More Me.”

The song takes on a bunch of queer issues all at once, from being misgendered and disrespected as a queen to dealing with a daddy and doing gender-bending burlesque.

Not only is Chachki still a total badass capable of killing it in a video, she also has her own line of lingerie. She’s not stopping any time soon, and we are here for it!

Photo courtesy of Facebook