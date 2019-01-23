New accusations of sexual assault by director Bryan Singer have been brought to light.

The report was published today in The Atlantic, and represents over a year of reporting. It includes interviews with many who claim Singer assaulted them, including some who were underage at the time of the alleged assaults. Singer has long been a celebrated member of the gay Hollywood inner circle, but now he is being called out.

One of the disturbing takeaways from this decades-spanning story of sexual abuse: It took a village https://t.co/181b5mSbaQ — Ross Andersen (@andersen) January 23, 2019

“There’s a bunch of us. It’s like, ‘You were one of Singer’s boys? Me too,” said Eric, one of the men who came forward in the report.

This is not the first time allegations of Singer came to light. A case against him for sexual misconduct was dismissed in 1997,and two more cases were dismissed after that. He has been accused of this behavior as recently as 2017.

Singer was also recently fired as director for Bohemian Rhapsody when he clashed with the star on set.

As people continue to be brave and come forward, long-standing allegations of sexual assault will finally be brought to an end.