The bear social network GROWLr began airing live shows on its app in an effort to help support LGBTQ artists, may of whom have lost their major sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our favorite furry rapper Big Dipper kicked off the entertainment series on May 7, and over 1,100 people tuned in last Saturday to watch drag superstar Jackie Beat. Now, drag comedian Varla Jean Merman will take over the app with her one-woman comedy show, performed live from home, on Saturday, May 16.

Best known for her role in the 2003 independent film Girls Will Be Girls, Merman has appeared in a number of hit shows, short films and live cabaret acts. Her P-Town performances are a staple of summer entertainment. OUT FRONT had the opportunity to chat more with Merman about her GROWLr takeover. Hi, Varla Jean! Thank you so much for chatting with me. How have you been holding up during this pandemic?

I’m fine! It totally reminds me of that time I was under house arrest, but without the FOMO!

Well, we are very excited that you are part of GROWLr’s livestream entertainment series. What can we expect from your show on Saturday?

A lot of buffering and suffering. Kidding! I just upgraded my WiFi! I will be pulling out all my hairy numbers. That sounded kind of dirty!

Why did you agree to be involved with this series, and what are you looking forward to the most?Well, I’m not only a spokesperson, but I am also a client. For years. I love to perform, but in this series, I also get to chat with some of the hirsute handsome men on Growlr. Can’t wait to BEAR my soul!

Do you believe these livestream series will be beneficial?

Yes! People need to be entertained, particularly because there is nothing left on Netflix to watch.

Related article: Livestream Events this Weekend- May 15-17

As a performer, how bad has this pandemic hit you in terms of work?

I lost dozens of gigs, and now P-town seems that it will be greatly reduced in terms of theater capacity. I will still go to P-town even if I perform for 20 people a night. I have been performing there 21 years, and I am not going away. You can’t get rid of me! I’m kind of like the herpes of the drag community.

Yeah, I hear that your show are a staple of summer entertainment in P-Town. Do you currently have anything booked, or is everything up in the air?

All my gigs have been canceled, but I was part of the Digital Drag Fest. I have also been doing a series of shows online showing my short films. It’s called Varla Drops Her Shorts. The next one is on Friday, May 22. Go to VarlaJeanLive.com for more info! For those who may not be familiar with your work, who is Varla Jean Merman and what is she all about?

Varla Jean Merman is the self-proclaimed illegitimate daughter of Ethel Merman and Ernest Borgnine, who were married for 38 days. But, no one knows who those people are anymore. That’s how long I’ve been around. So, now I just tell people I’m a cross between Carol Burnett and Carol O’Connor. Oh God! No one knows who those people are anymore, either…

How did you get started and fall into the crazy world of drag?

I met a guy in college who introduced me to John Waters and Divine. We started making short films in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, trying to copy them. Then, we would give the videos to the local gay bars in New Orleans to play while they were playing music. After a while, I started finding my own voice and character and soon moved to New York where I became “famous” for singing operatic coloratura while eating spray cheese. Sounds like a TV movie of the week!

What can one always expect from a Varla Jean performance?

Usually, I would say to someone sitting in the front row, a bunch of my spit. I spit when I sing, but thanks to the pandemic, you are protected from my fluids in the confine of your own home.

This pandemic also caused a lot of Pride festivals to either be canceled or held digitally. What does Pride mean to you?

I was in New York for the 25th anniversary of Stonewall and then for the 50th. I have seen drag go from being considered an immoral act, to now being mainstream. I have seen the equal right of marriage for all come to fruition. All of these things make me proud!

Will you be hosting any more shows on GROWLr besides the one on Saturday?

I would love to! Maybe you should suggest it!

What’s next for you? Any other upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I am writing something very exciting with my colleague Peaches Christ, and I am working on a Christmas Show this year, which I haven’t done in a decade! I just pray that I get to be in the same room with my fans again soon. Until that happens, catch me on Growlr, baby!

Tune in to GROWLr Live at 9:00 p.m. EST for Varla Jean Merman’s one-woman comedy show.