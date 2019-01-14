Valentina just made Drag Race history by being yet another queen to come out as nonbinary.

The star came out in an interview with Out, where they said, “I identify as non-binary. I don’t completely feel like a man; I don’t completely feel like a woman. I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender.”

Valentina is tearing it up right now, performing both on All Stars and on Fox’s live version of Rent.

“I get to bring that aspect to my Angel character,” they said in the interview about their character on Rent, “and really have an idea of like, ‘Why is she so happy and so confident in her armor, in her drag?’ I do take the responsibility of being a gay, non-binary drag queen person taking on a really important iconic role like Angel and I hope [audiences] tune in for it.”

In addition to being a gender pioneer, Valentina is also known for being extra with their outfits and bringing the game and then some.