Most are familiar with Carli Lloyd as one of the reigning legends of the US WNT’s bad*ss soccer team, which recently took the winning World Cup title. However, the champion has taken a shot at kicking a different type of foot-ball recently.

With a video recently going viral of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal at a recent NFL practice between Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, many are begging the athlete to take serious considerations to making the switch from WNT to NFL seriously.

Lloyd hasn’t taken the possibility of a 2020 NFL season completely off the table.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it – she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Lloyd’s coach James Galanis told ESPN. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

“I’M KIND OF CONSIDERING THE OFFERS” U.S. soccer star @CarliLloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL. https://t.co/ERRDBs64B6 pic.twitter.com/HRVG0o9WpI — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 28, 2019

Some critics are rather skeptical of the switch, however, like Keenan Allen of the LA Chargers.

Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense😂. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie 😂😂 . She do got a boot tho! https://t.co/K8VxnHp6gB — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) August 27, 2019

Many are impressed with the mad skill and backing the soccer star and claiming that it’s time for women to take their proper place in all arenas of professional sports.

The whole soccer player-turned-@NFL kicker worked for the #Jaguars’ @JoshLambo. And @CarliLloyd is not just any soccer player; she’s a mega superstar, she’s got ice in her veins and she’s a Jersey girl. I’m so here for this… do it! https://t.co/UNRnYtGyPM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 28, 2019

Football is a meritocracy. If @CarliLloyd has the skills then she deserves an opportunity. Her age, size, experience, etc are not too dissimilar from some men who’ve been #NFL kickers. https://t.co/maLx6nyvZc — Jake Wilson (@Jake_for_now) August 28, 2019

Steelers better sign Carli Lloyd — batato (@tha_sauce_boss_) August 28, 2019

Stay tuned, sports fans, for this could be the beginning of the professional single-gender league challenge!