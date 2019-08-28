Log In Register
Most are familiar with Carli Lloyd as one of the reigning legends of the US WNT’s bad*ss soccer team, which recently took the winning World Cup title. However, the champion has taken a shot at kicking a different type of foot-ball recently.

With a video recently going viral of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal at a recent NFL practice between Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, many are begging the athlete to take serious considerations to making the switch from WNT to NFL seriously.

 

Lloyd hasn’t taken the possibility of a 2020 NFL season completely off the table.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it – she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Lloyd’s coach James Galanis told ESPN. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

 

Some critics are rather skeptical of the switch, however, like Keenan Allen of the LA Chargers.

 

Many are impressed with the mad skill and backing the soccer star and claiming that it’s time for women to take their proper place in all arenas of professional sports.

 

Stay tuned, sports fans, for this could be the beginning of the professional single-gender league challenge!

Veronica Holyfield
As an absurdly introverted person who passes as an extrovert, Veronica weaves through life behind a lens. As a photographer, she leans into her love of being a fly on the wall, and as creative director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she combines elements of utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality, advocate for accessibility, and contrives ways of squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms.

