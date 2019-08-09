There is a new trend making its way through the internet, and you’ve probably seen the hysterical memes and outlandish photos. Now, party-goers in Colorado Springs have caught onto this new obsession, and it’s probably going to be the most fun no one will ever know you’re having.

Silent Disco by UpaDowna held on July 26 included multiple DJs and three wireless headphone channels for listeners to alternate between. Without headphones, the room was silent.

The nonprofit organization UpaDowna is dedicated to bringing the outdoors to all ages, backgrounds, and abilities through a wide variety of programs. Regular events include park clean-up efforts, weekly pedal parties, and a five-mile bike ride that is open to the public and loops around downtown Colorado Springs.

“Blue Moon Entertainment has been supporting UpaDowna throughout the year by providing much needed in-kind donations of refreshments and snacks for our staff at our paddle boarding program, and they asked if they could support us further by doing a silent disco fundraiser for us,” said Randi Hitchcock, cofounder and executive director of UpaDowna. “We thought that sounded like a lot of fun, and so we tried it in the yoga studio which shares space in the building that houses our office. It turned out to be a big hit, and we hope to do more of them in the future!”

With a hugely positive response and overwhelming demand from the community, UpaDowna has already started planning another silent disco for Colorado Springs. Interested in checking it out? Head over to their Facebook page for updates on all future events!

Photos by Allison Porter