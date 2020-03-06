After barely surviving four years under Donald Trump’s administration, the crucial time of decision is upon us once more. We saw an uprising of democratic presidential candidates all with the common purpose of defeating our current head of the Oval Office.

The country also came to witness the Super Tuesday results with endings coming to a shock.

The chair of the Colorado Democratic Party Morgan Carrol responded to the results of this Tuesday: “What we saw last night is that both unaffiliated and affiliated Democratic voters in Colorado are energized and ready to defeat Donald Trump. The stakes have never been higher, and we’re proud here in Colorado of the role we will play in determining the next president of the United States.”

The year started with over ten democratic presidential candidates and has slowly been decreasing. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have become the two main candidates for the upcoming November Election. After the Super Tuesday results, the U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren has pulled out of the presidential race.

In a phone call with her campaign staff, she made sure to express her gratitude in this extensive journey: “I refuse to let disappointment blind me—or you—to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together—what you have done—has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters—and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

Warren began her grassroots campaign in February of last year and quickly became a voice for many.

The past four years brought political strides and a large emphasis on the importance of voting. The 2018 midterm election broke records. We saw notable POC and queer folks making their way into the office. On the subject of amazing political strides, North Carolina has elected five LGBTQ candidates. This news comes after the South Carolina primary results which resulted in a win for Joe Biden.

North Carolina has elected Vernetta Alston and Marcia Morgan into the state House alongside Representatives Cecil Brockman, Deb Butler, and Allison Dahle.

The wave of democratic accomplishments has been felt across the country after a tiresome four years.

“Our work continues, the fight goes on, and big dreams never die,” Warren said.