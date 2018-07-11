Sources revealed that not only does Trump plan to keep separating families of immigrants, he will take money from HIV treatment funding to do so.

According to documents obtained by Slate, the Office of Refugee Resettlement is preparing to obtain 25,400 beds for immigrant minors by the end of the year. Since their budget falls short of covering that amount of supplies, the Department of Health and Human Services will be taking funding from Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, a program that provides medical care and support services for those living with HIV/AIDS without health insurance to cover their needs. The transfer of funds from this program has already begun.

“The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is one of our nation’s premier public health efforts, and it is unthinkable that the Trump-Pence administration would divert funds away from HIV treatment to fund its cruel attacks on kids and families at the border,” the Human Rights Campaign said via Twitter.

This is a huge blow to the queer community, as well as those who fought hard to reunite immigrant families when these separations began in full force. Many in the LGBTQ community have already been standing against family separation, and it seems now that this support will only intensify.