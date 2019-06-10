The Trump administration continues to prove its distaste of the queer community by denying four countries the ability to fly Pride flags for the month of June.

In a recent repeal of a statute of blanketed permission enacted during the Obama era, new systems have been set in place that require embassies to request permission to display the Pride flag on the pole beside the American flag. According to NBC, Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia all have requested permission from Trump’s State Department, yet the diplomats claim they were denied.

Though flags are permitted be displayed on other ares of the embassy grounds, the State Department’s underhead for management Brian Bulatao has given explicit instruction that they are not to be risen.

Trump took to twitter mere weeks ago to offer words of recognition and support of the LBGTQ community, however, these types of actions on behalf of the administration offer little hope of solidarity.

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

“The President’s recognition of Pride Month and his tweet encouraging our decriminalization campaign gives me even more pride to once again march in the Berlin Pride parade, hang a huge banner on the side of the Embassy recognizing our pride, host multiple events at the Embassy and the residence, and fly the gay pride flag,” ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told NBC News.

This new enactment of queer erasure comes shortly after the Trump administration’s ban of transgender people who have undergone transition or been diagnosed with gender dysphoria from enlisting in the U.S. military earlier in the month.

It is unclear if other embassies will fly the Pride flag without seeking prior permission from the administration.

NBC reported that the denials by Washington have alarmed many LGBTQ U.S. diplomats serving around the world, and they have raised the issue in a private group chat for members of Gays and Lesbians in Foreign Affairs Agencies (GLIFAA). However, they have yet to release an official comment.