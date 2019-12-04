Starting with the 1980s AIDS/HIV crisis. this disease has affected gay and bisexual men disproportionately, not to mention members of the trans community. Despite such important facts, President Trump failed to mention any sort of queer or LGBTQ members in his proclamation for World AIDS Day.

Despite speaking of an “initiative” to eradicate new diagnoses for HIV in the coming years, he didn’t mention the demographic of people who are the ones most likely to deal with or be affected by the disease. This is a continuation of his erasure of and distaste for queer people since day one.

Trump wrote, “We will continue to lead the charge in applying the latest science to better diagnose, treat, care for and save the lives of individuals living with HIV by focusing on the cities and states most impacted by the disease.”

While it’s great to see some sort of “initiative” from the Trump Administration, failing to mention the people actually affected by the diagnosis is a disservice and erasure of queer issues.

The World AIDS Day Proclamation did not help the administration or the Trump family any more than the distasteful tweet send out by Don Jr. in late November, something that left a seriously bad taste in the mouths of the community.

It’s important to remember those who have been lost and those who have triumphed over HIV/AIDS and celebrate their lives. Yes, a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS isn’t just a problem within the LGBTQ community. It is however, a problem which we have had to deal with for a generation, and one that affects queer-identifying people the most.

Whether it be the Trump or Reagan Administrations, we continue to stand strong with our kin whether the diagnosis is POZ or NEG, and we will continue to do so for years to come.