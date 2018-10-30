On Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed he will soon bring an end to birthrights and citizenship for the children of non-citizen parents. The 14th Amendment states those who are born in the U.S are to be named a United States citizen. Trump told Axios he could complete the task with just an executive order or through congress. Changing the Constitution has proven to be difficult, for in the past 200 years it has only been changed 27 times. In order to change it through congress, the Senate and House of Representatives must have two-thirds of the major vote.

The president had targeted immigrants multiple times with his legislation. In April of this year, the “zero tolerance” policy magnified the separation of families when they are detained at the border for crossing illegally. As of June, an executive order was signed in order to cease the separations. Law enforcers are usually encouraged to have no tolerance with the disengagement of families, although others follow the latest order that was set to keep them together.

La nueva idea de Trump es quitarle la ciudadanía a los hijos de indocumentados que nazcan en Estados Unidos. La idea es inconstitucional. Es simplemente un nuevo ataque a los inmigrantes. https://t.co/pzsILT5SVq — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) October 30, 2018

U.S. immigration policies have always stated those crossing the border can be charged with a federal misdemeanor. However, under past administrations it was not enforced.

Under the new policy, the guardian of a child will be detained because they are being charged, and the children are to be sent to privately run shelters in the meantime. However, because of the order set in June, the children cannot be housed there for more than 72 hours. After the allotted time, they are moved to Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement. From there they are transported to an existing relative, and if one is not available, the children are to remain in the shelter.

Trump has already stated he will be deporting all illegal immigrants, who make up slightly over 13 percent of the U.S population. Over 50 million Latinos make up the U.S population, and 47 million of those are American citizens.

What was not clarified on Tuesday about the future of the citizenship of immigrant children is when and how the claim will be implemented. What was stated was that it is “in process.”

For many resigning in the country with the U.S. birthrights, the executed change will be a difficult task, for the count is over millions.

Many foreign countries do not allow same gender marriage or are prone to violence for their sexual identity. Only 27 countries allow same-gender marriage. A large reason people seek out the U.S. is for refuge or a better life than the one given to them from their native land.

U.S. citizens can marry non-citizens, but this does not help change the status of their immigration situation. If a person is married to a U.S. citizen, they are considered an immediate relative and can be suitable for a green card.

With queer marriage only legalized in the U.S in 2015, the removal of birthright, if it succeeds, will create difficulty in loving another once again.