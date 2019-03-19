Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Trump is currently hosting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the White House, and the two held a joint press conference where they claimed the countries were aligned on a “return to family values” agenda.

“Brazil and the United States stand side-by-side in their efforts to ensure liberties in respect to traditional family lifestyles, respect to God our creator, against the gender ideology or the politically correct attitudes and against fake news,” Bolsonaro said through a translator.

This isn’t a surprise, of course, but it’s a little alarming given the extreme stance that Bolsonaro takes. He once said he would rather his son be dead than gay, and things have gotten so bad in Brazil that many queer people are fleeing.

Trump said he and Bolsonaro are “going to have a fantastic working relationship,” and added, “We have many views that are similar.” He also said he was proud to hear Bolsonaro use the term “fake news.”

Previous ArticleThanks, Downtown’s Healthcare!
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.