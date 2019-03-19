Trump is currently hosting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the White House, and the two held a joint press conference where they claimed the countries were aligned on a “return to family values” agenda.

“Brazil and the United States stand side-by-side in their efforts to ensure liberties in respect to traditional family lifestyles, respect to God our creator, against the gender ideology or the politically correct attitudes and against fake news,” Bolsonaro said through a translator.

Bolsonaro — who’s said he wouldn’t rape a woman bc she didn’t “deserve” it & that he hoped his son would die, rather than be gay — says the US and Brazil stand together in defending traditional family values and God, and fighting PC culture and fake news. pic.twitter.com/hMxjJ4NtXW — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 19, 2019

This isn’t a surprise, of course, but it’s a little alarming given the extreme stance that Bolsonaro takes. He once said he would rather his son be dead than gay, and things have gotten so bad in Brazil that many queer people are fleeing.

Trump said he and Bolsonaro are “going to have a fantastic working relationship,” and added, “We have many views that are similar.” He also said he was proud to hear Bolsonaro use the term “fake news.”