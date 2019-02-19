Apparently, the Trump administration is pledging to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. It’s a confusing headline to wrap your mind around, we know.

According to NBC, the administration wants to end the process of criminalizing homosexuality in other countries where either incarcerating people or putting them to death is still tolerated.

“It is concerning that, in the 21st century, some 70 countries continue to have laws that criminalize LGBTI status or conduct,” an official claimed.

Apparently, Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, who is openly gay, is leading the effort. He will be working with the U.S. embassy, LGBTQ activists, the European Union, and the United Nations to meet his goals.

Naturally, while this all sounds great, many are questioning these motives and how this will be carried out because of the way the Trump administration has been treating queer citizens.