Tomorrow is the national transgender day of remembrance, a time to reflect on all the trans folks whose live were cut down too soon. There is plenty to do in Denver if you want to make a difference or spend some time reflecting on those we lost. Here are a few ways to get involved.

Transgender Day of Remembrance at Denver East High School

Hosted by the Gender Identity Center of Colorado, the event is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Denver East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade. There will be food, refreshments, and a chance to connect with your local community and build something from the wreckage of these tragedies.

Transgender Day of Remembrance at Renegade Brewing Company

Renegade Brewery is connected to trans activism because their director of sales co-founded the Transformative Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that supports allowing trans folks to live as their true, authentic selves. A dollar will be donated to the fund from every 16 oz or larger beer. Representatives from the TFF will also be there to educate about the trans community, and there will be music and a food truck. The event goes from 12-10 p.m.

Transgender Day of Remembrance in Boulder

Out Boulder has put together a memorial in downtown Boulder, at the Old Courthouse on Pearl, in order to gather and remember those who lost their lives to anti-trans violence. There will be speakers, a ceremony, a march, and plenty of opportunity to remember those who are no longer with us. The memorial is from 6-9 p.m.

Call her Ganda: Transgender Remembrance Day at the Sie Film Center

In honor of this day, the Denver Film Society is screening Call her Ganda, a movie about a Filipina trans woman who was found murdered by a Marine. It follows the saga of the women pursuing justice for the murdered victim after her death. Definitely not an easy watch, but an important one. The screening is at 7 p.m.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service – Loveland, CO

This candlelight vigil will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Namaqua Unitarian Universalist Church, 745 E. 5th St. in Loveland. Those who lost their lives will be honored by a candlelight vigil.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Rally – Colorado Springs, CO

This rally to remember trans folks will have live guest speakers, still to be announced. The event is from 2-3:30 p.m.