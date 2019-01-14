Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Dana Martin, a trans woman, was murdered on January 6, making her the first trans person to be murdered in 2019.

Martin, a black, transgender woman, was shot and killed in Montgomery, Alabama, according to HRCShe was 31 and was found dead in her vehicle. So far, there are no suspects in the murder.

As often happens, law enforcement initially misgendered Martin when she was found dead.

“That’s a sister, even though she’s not here to defend herself,” Daroneshia Duncan-Boyd, founder of Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable Empowering, said, according to  Into. “We still have a community in loss that is willing to defend her.”

Luckily, information on the late Martin’s Facebook page, as well as testimonial from friends and family, was able to confirm that Martin did in fact identify as a trans woman. However, official records still identify Martin as a man.

Trans murders are unfortunately very common in the U.S., and disproportionately affect women of color.

Previous Article‘A Bronx Tale’ Shakes the DCPA
Next ArticleValentina is Non-Binary
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.