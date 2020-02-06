Late last week, Unicode Consortium stated in a report with Business Insider that the new version of smartphones software, V13.0, will include an additional 100+ emojis, with the long-awaited transgender pride flag will one of the additions. Unicode Consortium will at last bring the iconic blue, pink, and white flag created by trans author, activist, and veteran Monica Helm to digital fruition. If all goes well, the flag emoji will debut on all platforms by the end of 2020 to all platforms.

<noscript><iframe title="History of Transgender Pride Flag" width="1200" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/efBZ9THxzhM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

According to emojipedia, trans folks and supportive allies have been able to use the trans flag emoji on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. The addition of this emoji comes just four year after the addition of the LGBTQ pride flag back in 2016. A bit of a stir was created back in 2018 when the flag was initially denied to be added to the expansive roster; one which included the likes of lobsters, UFO’s, and various other food stuff.

The inclusion of the flag marks a big milestone in the digital age as the importance of inclusion and representation are taken more seriously than ever, especially for the trans and nonbinary communities. Evidence of gender neutral variants within emojis were added in 2019, giving people who identify as nonbinary an option to neither impress a feminine or masculine presenting representation of themselves.

The digital language of emojis is complex and full of nuance that some people may not understand, however, what is understandable is the need for representation in each and every facet of our lives. Words cannot express what it is like to be able to see your skin color, your body type, your culture, and even your identity on television or in film. That also goes for seeing it on a smaller scale such as your phone. The addition of the transgender pride flag isn’t just a win for trans, people but a victory for inclusion.