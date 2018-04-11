The AMA just officially denounced Trump’s trans military policy … because science.

In an official letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis, AMA CEO James Madara claimed that there is “no medically valid reason” for the policy. “[The Pentagon] mischaracterized and rejected the wide body of peer-reviewed research on the effectiveness of transgender medical care,” he added. “Transgender individuals have served, and continue to serve, our country with honor, and we believe they should be allowed to continue doing so.”

He also attacked the idea that providing medical care to trans soldiers would be costly, claiming that, “the financial cost is negligible and a rounding error in the defense budget. It should not be used as a reason to deny patriotic Americans an opportunity to serve their country.”

It’s not clear whether the Defense Secretary, or for that matter, the Trump administration, will listen to reason with this report, but it’s very comforting to see that science is on the side of trans folks.