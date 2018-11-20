This year, there are unfortunately a lot of trans folks to remember who were killed in 2018. As we enter this day of somber reflection, we think about the lives cut down too soon because of prejudice and hate.

Our current political climate makes things tough on the trans community. A new study revealed that trans suicide rates in youth are at an all-time high. Trans folks are also disproportionally affected by homelessness and addiction. Trump’s proposed trans military ban made a lot of trans folks feel that they don’t matter, and the leaked news that the administration would like to completely erase trans identity made them feel even worse.

There have also been a startlingly high number of trans murders in the past year. Following is the full list of those who lost their lives, as reported on by and taken directly from the Human Rights Campaign.

While all of this news is heartbreaking, there are also positive changes on the horizon for the trans community. Here in Colorado, we have elected our first openly gay governor and our first trans state representative. The recent rainbow wave has voted more LGBTQ folks and allies into office so that they can better serve the trans community. Here’s hoping that Transgender Remembrance Day in 2019 can live on as a celebration of those who have died, but with a lot fewer names to add to the list of memorials.