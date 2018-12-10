The first openly trans male boxer in American history just scored a historic victory.

According to New Now Next, 33-year-old Patricio “Pat” Manuel was victorious in his debut pro match. The match was over in 12 minutes, and he was unanimously named the victor. We’re no boxing experts, but all of that sounds really impressive.

However, this quick victory didn’t come as easily to Manuel as it would appear to viewers watching at home. In 2012, Manuel competed in the women’s Olympics, but was forced to withdraw because of a shoulder injury. Shortly following that, he began to physically transition. Hormones, surgery, and other physical trials are tough on anyone, especially a professional athlete. During this time, he also lost his coaching team and training facility, as they refused to work with a transgender boxer.

“It’s a funny thing when just living your truth becomes historic.” Patricio Manuel gets his first win as a professional boxer @fantasysprings. #GoldenBoyFN. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ce4T9OcBQa — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) December 9, 2018

However, he finally found promoters willing to work with him, and since the Olympic committee ruled that trans athletes can now compete, he began training again. He has also run into issues with cis male boxers not wanting to fight him, but the opponent he just beat had no issues with a trans opponent.

“For me it’s very respectable,” Hugo Aguilar told The Times in Spanish. “It doesn’t change anything for me. In the ring he wants to win, and I want to win too.”

After his big win, Manuel plans to take some time off to enjoy the Holidays, then keep fighting.

“I’ve got some naysayers in here,” Manuel said, referencing boos from the audience in a video interview after the match. “I need to prove that I deserve to be in here as well.”

Again, we’re not professional athletes, but we’re willing to bet victory never tasted so sweet.