Tracks Nightclub held its fourth annual Pulse Benefit on Wednesday, July 17, to honor the victims, survivors, and their families and friends.

Hosted by Jessica L’Whor, the night held performances by local talent and saw speakers take to the stage to share their experiences and offer hope amid polarizing times.

The event raised $1,202, which it divided equally between the One Pulse Foundation and One Colorado.

*Photos by Sara Grossman and Mike Bomberger