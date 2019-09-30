Todrick Hall rose to fame after making it to the semifinals on American Idol in 2010. His early life consisted of living in a middle class Texan home, NewNowNext states. Hall began taking ballet classes at an early age, and this passion for dance later became a passion for creating music and choreographing videos. Having both ingredients to become a successful artist already in the bag, Hall quickly became recognizable for his versatile talents.

Hall recently released a music video titled F*g. The song features ways to turn the slur into a word of empowerment as Hall boasts about his lavish riches to those who hate on him.

The opening scene begins with the slur spray painted against a concrete wall and then follows with Hall and two dancers seated on a couch dressed in shorts, checkered flannels tied around their waists, and thigh-high socks. Hall wears a cropped shirt with the slur, while the other two dancers wear ones with the words ‘punk’ and ‘sissy,’ tapping into a schoolyard vibe.

“They called me F*g/ Now I’m the one with the bag/ They called me B*tch/ Now look who famous and rich/ They threw their stones and now they’re begging for loans/ They threw their sticks and now they’re riding my d*ck.”

The song opens with the chorus and is visually told through a single, continuous shot with the trio dancing in syncopation.

The tune later details the luxury Hall made it to: “But yeah I’m living in that mansion with that rainbow flaggy… They try to drag me. Now I’m making millions and I’m doing it in draggy.”

F*g has gotten much praise on social media, and with fans roaring, it has become an anthem for queer youth.

“Fag” by Todrick Hall gave me the energy I needed to finish this year WOW MY WIG GOT SNATCHEDDDD! — Santana Lopez (@extraaguac1) September 26, 2019

The songs turns a slur thrown around as an insult into a word of empowerment, a word that can be worn on fabulous, cropped shirts.