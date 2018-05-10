From Broadway and drag to TV and pop music, Todrick Hall does it all, and now he is headed to Denver to put on a show!

His new show is Wizard of Oz-themed, and features 20 original songs that put a spin on the classic movie and children’s book. “Straight Outta Oz” uses all of Hall’s various talents and areas of interest to tell the story of a young man from a small Texas town who moved to Hollywood to make it big.

Knowing Hall, there is probably going to be some drag involved, as well as, it goes without saying, plenty of song, dance, and musical theatre and pop culture references.

The show takes place at The Gothic Theatre Sunday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Grab tickets here.

Photo courtesy of Facebook, video courtesy of YouTube