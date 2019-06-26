Time to curl up on the couch and binge on the tales of the women of Litchfield one last time. That’s right, the finale of Orange is the New Black is on its way to living rooms, ending the seven-year saga of one of the biggest hits in the streaming era.

Season 7 will bring a conclusion to the stories of the Netflix characters we have watched and grown to love. Dropping July 26, we say goodbye to Piper, Alex, Crazy Eyes, Red, and so many more of the deliciously dramatic ladies of the fictitious slammer.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement after the announcement was made. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Broaching tough topics like LGBTQ issues, gender, and racial problems within the criminal justice system, the show has never shied away from controversy. Will Season 7 bring any sense of satisfying resolution, a tumultuous ambiguity for a hopeful full-length feature film, or will it succumb to the pitfalls of a sappy and joyous happy-ever-after?

You’ll have to watch and find out!