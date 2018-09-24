Scene: nightmare political landscape, but more specifically, the Gothic Theatre. Date: September 30. Time: 7:30 p.m.

Enter stage right: “feminasty” Erin Gibson and “homosensual” Bryan Safi, hosts of the Throwing Shade podcast. They’re both writers for Funny or Die, coming together to “take a weekly look at all the issues important to ladies and gays and treat them with much less respect than they deserve.”

On the podcast, they talk about awkward situations, news items, and host weekly guests–sprinkling in a heaping helping of satire and sarcasm with each segment. They’re in the midst of a stage tour where they bring Throwing Shade to audiences live around the world–and we got to chat with them about what we can expect.

What’s the live show like in comparison to the podcast?

We’re nude the entire time! Not true. Throwing Shade Live is unapologetically a stage show, packed with singing, dancing, more stand-up, and more audience interaction. The fans can listen to us sitting at a desk and talk into microphones any Thursday. We want the live show to be unforgettable. The other thing is, what we hear from the people who come is that they love meeting other people in their cities whom they share so much in common with.

State Senator Irene Aguilar will be your guest. What do you anticipate asking her?

When we have really inspiring people on like Senator Aguilar, we obviously want to highlight her work and how we need people like her at such a crucial time. But with politicians, we also love to ask them about stuff they normally don’t get asked. Like, how many Kardashians can she name? Has she seen the trailer for A Star is Born? And hopefully we can get her to do karaoke with us on stage. We asked Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action to belt her heart out in D.C., and people went nuts for it.

Erin, in celebration of your book, Feminasty, coming out recently, please do tell us: how does a complicated woman survive the patriarchy without drinking herself to death–in a nutshell?

Here are three things to kick off any complicated woman’s (or let’s be honest, marginalized men too) survival of the patriarchy. Recognize that other women are not your competition; never let anyone dilute your power, and be an unapologetic crusader for your rights, even if other people think you’re a raging bitch. To be clear, also, I never said you couldn’t drink, just like, ya know, pace yourself.

How has the show changed as the political and social landscape have morphed over the past few years? Have you found it more or less difficult to make jokes in the wake of recent scandals/news items?

Our goal is to bully the bullies, not push marginalized people down. The cool thing about our audience is that they are super savvy, so we learn from them as much as they learn from us. Nothing in the current political climate has prevented us from injecting comedy into the American hellscape.

Where’s that line between what’s a joke and what’s not? Do you ever worry about crossing that line?

We worry less about crossing a line when talking about Ted Cruz or Dana Loesch, people in power who are so actively trying to damage this country and its citizens. Hurting people who are hurting is something we never want to do with our comedy. But yes, if we feel strangely about something we’ve said, we’ll think twice about leaving it in the podcast. The goal with our comedy is to be biting and absurd but inclusive. It’s a thin line, and I’m sure sometimes we do cross it, but we try not to. The most important thing we can do when we screw up is to apologize. Not what we call a “non-pology,” where someone will say “I’m sorry you were upset by the terrible thing I said.” A real apology with empathy and reflection.

How do you see your individual places in the movement to empower women and LGBTQ+ people?

By being ourselves. More than ever, the personal is political. Sharing our experiences loudly and calling out the bullshit makes it easier for other people to do the same thing and know they’re not alone.

Who’s your favorite guest you’ve ever had on the podcast? Why? Who are your inspirations?

What you’re asking us to do is like asking a mother to pick her favorite child. All our guests are people we want to be in the room with. That being said, when we have someone like Trixie Mattel or Naomi Ekperigin or Paul F. Tompkins or Aisling Bea on, they bring it all to the room and make our jobs effortless. As far as comedy inspirations, Bryan’s are Sandra Bernhard, RuPaul, and Amy Sedaris. And no joke, pretty much anyone queer who’s living, honestly. It’s not easy. I love Whoopi and Phyllis Diller. Can you imagine being women bursting through the comedy world like they did? We owe them a lot, along with Hannah Gadsby for not just changing the game, but gutting it.

You can see Throwing Shade Live at the Gothic Theatre on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Photo courtesy Facebook