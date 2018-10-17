CASE # 66528

5TH SESSION BETWEEN ALBERT KLEIN, M.D. AND MR. THOMAS CLARK

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 1982

AT 3 P.M.

Dr. Klein: Hi Tom. How ya doin’? You said before you had figured out a better living situation?

Mr. Clark: Yeah, I moved in three weeks ago with my friends Will and Daniel. It’s an older house on Hollywood St.

Dr. Klein: Last time, you mentioned your panic about moving and facing that change.

Mr. Clark: Well, getting settled in was easy, and I like those guys. So, the first weekend after I moved in, we’re sitting around, having a couple beers. My roommates say that the neighbor who lives in the basement told them this rumor. There was apparently this family who lived there in the 60s, 40-something dad and mom and a 7-year-old girl. I guess she was hit by a car.

Dr. Klein: Was she OK?

Mr. Clark: Not OK. Her parents carried her inside and called an ambulance, but she bled to death in the living room.

Dr. Klein: That’s terrible.

Mr. Clark: The parents lived there for a few years and moved out. No one lived there for like a year. Daniel said that the girl’s ghost is still in the house. They both said they’ve heard footsteps, upstairs, in the attic.

Dr. Klein: Is that something you believe in?

Mr. Clark: No, I don’t buy into that kind of thing. I didn’t believe them. I figured it was just some weird initiation to the house. After a while, I kind of forgot about it. Then, over the weekend, the guys were out, and it was late. I was watching TV, and I thought I heard, like, a creaking noise. I thought maybe someone was outside, at the door. I turned the volume down and said, ‘Hello?’ And then, with the volume down… I actually heard small steps and creaking, coming from the far end of the house, by the kitchen. I sat there and listened, and after about 30 seconds the footsteps were above my head. I was horrified. I couldn’t move…

I didn’t do anything. Just a few minutes later, I heard the footsteps go back the other way. Then they vanished. And I don’t know what to say, really. This isn’t logical. I still struggle to believe it’s a ghost. I was up all night thinking I might hear the footsteps again. I told my roommates the next day. They said, ‘I told you so.’ We didn’t know what to do about it.

Dr. Klein: Well, how is it living with Will and Daniel otherwise?

[REMAINING TRANSCRIPT OMITTED]

6TH SESSION BETWEEN ALBERT KLEIN, M.D. AND MR. THOMAS CLARK

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15, 1982

AT 12:30 P.M.

Dr. Klein: Come in. Sit. Tell me what’s going on. You look stressed.

Mr. Clark: My anxiety is getting worse. There’s something wrong at that house. I hadn’t heard the footsteps in a while, but two nights ago I was in my room studying, and I noticed that my light was reflecting strangely. It was shifting, changing. It was like it was moving, somehow. I looked up at the light. It’s a glass dome, and it looked… something was crawling inside of it. I got a step stool; I climbed up; I took it off.

It was filled with maggots.

Dr. Klein: Oh, my God.

Mr. Clark: I almost dropped the glass. My roommates came in and saw it too. They didn’t know what was happening. We kind of thought the whole thing was maybe over, you know? I’m shaken by this. I’m having trouble sleeping. I feel like something is after us, after me. It’s only my room.

Dr. Klein: Do you need further care? Are you safe?

Mr. Clark: I think I’m just letting this all get to me. We should call the landlord. Let’s talk about something else.

[REMAINING TRANSCRIPT OMITTED]

7TH SESSION BETWEEN ALBERT KLEIN, M.D. AND MR. THOMAS CLARK

TUESDAY OCTOBER 26, 1982

AT 4:00 P.M.

Dr. Klein: Hi Tom. Have a seat. Catch me up. How is the house?

Mr. Clark: It happened again, like a week ago, the maggots. I ended up sleeping, trying to sleep, on the couch for a few nights. Then, a couple nights ago, there was this stench. It filled the house, and it smelled like death. Daniel and I decided to go up into the attic, finally, and investigate. It was filled with flies, dark. We couldn’t see. We soaked a few socks in cologne, just to overpower the smell. You know what it was?

It was a tomcat. A tomcat was rotting in the corner of my attic.

Dr. Klein: Explains the footsteps.

Mr. Clark: Yeah, and the maggots. I’m relieved. I feel like I can live in that place now.

Dr. Klein: If that’s over, I’m sure you are feeling better.

[REMAINING TRANSCRIPT OMITTED]

PHONE CALL BETWEEN ALBERT KLEIN, M.D. AND MR. THOMAS CLARK

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 5, 1983

AT 8 A.M.

Dr. Klein: Dr. Klein speaking?

Mr. Clark: I’m losing it.

Dr. Klein: Thomas? Slow down. Just got in. Tell me what’s going on.

Mr. Clark: I hadn’t talked about the whole cat thing with Will and Daniel, really, since it happened. Months… I brought it up last night, in passing. They were confused. They acted like I was messing with them. Will got mad and told me to stop making things up. It’s like they didn’t even remember. I begged to Daniel; he was in the attic with me! He acted like he didn’t know what I was talking about!

Dr. Klein: Did any of that, before… really happen?

Mr. Clark: I don’t know. I don’t know! I had to go to my room, just to relax and breathe for a sec. Those two left. I was just laying silently, and I heard them again.

Dr. Klein: Them?

Mr. Clark: The footsteps. Over my head, in my house. But last night, they were louder. Heavier.

[REMAINING TRANSCRIPT OMITTED]