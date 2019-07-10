Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.
One of the first movies that documented the New York competitive drag world has been restored, re-released, and is making it’s way to Denver for a viewing of all the fabulous and historic drama! 
 
The Queen, originally released in 1968, is an intimate behind-the-scenes look of the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Pageant. The 4K restoration of Frank Simon’s documentary provides an unabashed view into the scene, unveiling not only the preparations but also calling out the racial biases that existed at the time.
 
The behind the curtain look into the pageant, originally organized by LGBTQ icon and activist Flawless Sabrina, proved the world of drag in the 60s was as shady as ever, and shows off a star-studded panel of judges like Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick, and Mario Montez.
 
Coming to the Denver Film Society on Friday, July 27, this film is sure to set the record right and provide a historical context to the finest and fishiest art form.
Previous ArticleCare Expanded for Trans Folks Due to Inmate Settlement
No Newer Articles
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.