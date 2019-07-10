One of the first movies that documented the New York competitive drag world has been restored, re-released, and is making it’s way to Denver for a viewing of all the fabulous and historic drama!

The Queen, originally released in 1968, is an intimate behind-the-scenes look of the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Pageant. The 4K restoration of Frank Simon’s documentary provides an unabashed view into the scene, unveiling not only the preparations but also calling out the racial biases that existed at the time.

The behind the curtain look into the pageant, originally organized by LGBTQ icon and activist Flawless Sabrina, proved the world of drag in the 60s was as shady as ever, and shows off a star-studded panel of judges like Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick, and Mario Montez.