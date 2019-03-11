There is so much important, thought-provoking theatre out there to ingest. The Play that Goes Wrong is not that theatre. We still wholeheartedly recommend you go see it, though.

This show also doesn’t require that you “get” certain jokes to find the show funny. While some of the humor is more geared towards those who understand theatre, most of it is just the slapstick humor you could expect from a Mel Brooks performance.

Saying much more about the ins and outs of the show itself will just spoil the jokes, so just take our word for it and go see it. Are there any queer moment? Yes, you’ll get your laughs when one of the actors is clearly so bad at playing straight that he’s grossed out by kissing the gorgeous, female lead.

Grab tickets here while it’s still in town!