A brand-new Facebook group called The OUTsiders has started pooling the community for links and pages which are all designed to help provide resources to folks who may be in need during this time.

So much is uncertain, but one thing that is without question is the ability of the LGBTQ community and its allies to come together during times of need and be there for one another. Whether it’s a venmo list for temporarily out-of-work drag performers or grant options for our bartenders, a guide of local businesses that still need support through gift card purchases and online ordering, or recommendations on how to ward away the isolation blues, The OUTsiders have got you covered.

If you are looking for remote work, one member provided a link to spreadsheet which lists more than 1,500 jobs who are currently looking to hire. If you need help updating your resume in order to apply for those remote jobs, another group member has got you covered.

In case you need a computer in order to do remote work, another member of The OUTsiders provided a link to a business that collects donated electronics and is looking for anyone who may be in need of a computer, laptop, or other necessary equipment in order to work from home.

The group has surpassed more than 200 members since it first began yesterday at 1 p.m., and it’s clear that not only are people needing resources, they also need community and connection.

The required social distancing that was put into place, with no more than 10 people recommended to mingle in a given area, has placed a social hardship on many individuals, and connecting through Instagram, Facebook, or other social media channels, the once-bashed form of community, has now become the sole form of connection during isolation for most.

Additionally, there are resources for mental health, physical wellness, and safety concerns listed all throughout the message boards of the group.

If you know of any information that may be of use to your fellow queer and queer-adjacent community, join The OUTsiders and share what you know. During this time of disconnection, fear, and uncertainty, it’s the vital bond that we all hold to one another that will get us through.