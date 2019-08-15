Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, better known as the indie folk duo The Lowest Pair, made a stop in Denver on August 9 as part of their current cross-country ‘Never Ending’ tour. Having been plucking the strings of the banjo together since 2013, they have put out four full-length albums of original bluegrass tunes of poetic verse and intricately fast and furious melodic guitar work.



Denver locals Jennifer Jane Niceley and Jess Parsons opened up the night with tastefully twangy tunes to set the mood just right for an illustrious evening of songstress storytelling under the big, bright moon.

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield