Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, better known as the indie folk duo The Lowest Pair, made a stop in Denver on August 9 as part of their current cross-country ‘Never Ending’ tour. Having been plucking the strings of the banjo together since 2013, they have put out four full-length albums of original bluegrass tunes of poetic verse and intricately fast and furious melodic guitar work. 

Denver locals Jennifer Jane Niceley and Jess Parsons opened up the night with tastefully twangy tunes to set the mood just right for an illustrious evening of songstress storytelling under the big, bright moon. 

 
Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield 
Previous ArticleNew Proposal Promotes Religious Discrimination of LGBTQ People
Next ArticleLit on Lit is Back! (and Queer-Run)
Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.