The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, January 26. For those of us who live here in Colorado, there is a special event where we can soak in all of what the celebrities are dishing out alongside friends and a couple cocktails.

The Clocktower Cabaret lounge in downtown Denver is inviting the community to take in a live recording of the podcast That Podcast with Lpiddy and Jon Jon and dissect everything that is monumental about the 2020 Grammy’s Awards show.

Join That Podcast co-hosts and besties Laurie Pierce and Jon Jon Lannen, as they hold their first-ever live podcast recording alongside an entertaining bevvy of games, live performances, and contests for attendees. The Grammy’s viewing party at The Clocktower Cabaret, will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the entire evening will also the culmination of the That Podcast Docuseries, which will begin airing this March.

Are you team Billie or team Lizzo? Or team Lil NasX? Even Skrillex got a nomination. Taylor Swift snubbed? Ghastly! No Beyoncé noms for Homecoming: The Live Album? Say it isn’t so! Tanya Tucker might kick some Grammy butt, though, and win for Bring my Flowers Now. Who knows. Not to mention the allegations of misconduct against the Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan a week before the big show. This could be a very interesting year to watch The Grammy’s if that isn’t typically your bag, baby.

To see a complete list of the 2020 The Grammy’s nominees, check out grammy.com.

What does Jon Jon think of all this Grammy buzz?

“I’m most excited to see the diversity of nominees this year on The Grammy’s stage. You typically don’t see such vibrant diversity at these awards shows,” he said. “It will be amazing to see Demi Lovato triumph over her struggles and see her perform. That will be pretty epic. It will probably be the most powerful performance we see. That one is going to tug at all of our heartstrings.”

When asked whom he wants to see win, he replied, “I want to see Lizzo take home absolutely everything. That would feel good as hell.”

Jon Jon mentioned he is also just as excited to be on The Clocktower Cabaret stage with his cos-star Laurie.

“It just occurred to me, that we have known each other for over ten years, and this will be our first time performing on stage together. She is always producing for me, or I am producing for her. This will be our first time on stage TOGETHER,” he said.

Tickets for the live The Grammy’s podcast recording can be found at The Clocktower Cabaret’s website, and previous recordings of That Podcast can be streamed at hashtagthatpodcast.com.