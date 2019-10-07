As October is full of creepy, artistic experiences and things that make you feel just a tad bit uneasy, there’s no better time than to dive into the minds of those who frighten us most. Fortunately, The People’s Building and Circo de Nada, alongside experimental artist Nick Trotter, have conspired to deliver up a creepy tale to immerse audiences in a world of hallucinatory drama with Idiopathic.

Exploring the depths of one’s mind can undoubtedly be a frightful endeavor, and through Trotter’s fusion of the dramatic territories of clown and tragedy, Idiopathic was born. While using their own experience with addiction, anxiety, and insomnia as inspiration, Trotter explores the liminal state between balance and falling when stability has become impossible.

Mental health is a stigmatized and tiptoed around topic, and finding language and verse is often best captured through the vocabulary of art and movement. Idiopathic is delivering a story of a human, or rather, a clown, who is fraught with passion and purpose, all while trying to find meaning from a hope that has eroded from within.

The clown is presented in a fractured world, a fight against the chaotic void through the narrative of a character we either utilize for humor and humiliation or recoil from out of fear. Idiopathic explores the human condition, as clowns are often illuminated as fake and trite, or even feared. They offer themselves up for degradation in order to expose empathy from the viewers who watch their mortification.

Both composed and improvised music from Trotter and collaborator Saladin Thomas will be played live with circular blades, rusted brake drums, sheet metal, and other noisemakers as instruments.

The abstract clown creation Idiopathic will take place at The People’s Building in Aurora October 10-12, tickets can be found here.