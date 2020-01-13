The Center on Colfax is ringing in the new year with the opening of a brand new exhibit in just a few short days. The displayed exhibit, Breaking the Sound Barrier: The Women’s Music Movement 1970s through 1990s, documents the contributions of women musicians who spoke out for lesbian equality.

As a way to celebrate the new exhibit inside The Center on Colfax, there will be an opening event on Wednesday, January 15 at 5:30 p.m. featuring a performance by Take Note!, an ensemble from the Denver Women’s Chorus.

Take Note! is an ensemble group consisting of members from the Denver Women’s Chorus, which was founded in 1984 with the goal of building community through music. Although the organization’s origins lie in the lesbian community, the Denver Women’s Chorus strives to be an inclusive chorus and is open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Related article: Rex Fuller Announced as CEO of The Center on Colfax

The Center on Colfax, now entering their 44th year of operation, has grown to become the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region. Giving a safe space and a voice to Colorado’s LGBTQ community, communities have been formed, strides in equity and civil rights have been accomplished, and fulfilling relationships have been formed as a result of their dedication to serving the Colorado queer community. Not to mention, they do an amazing job throwing Denver PrideFest every year.

The Stonewall National Museum & Archives Breaking the Sound Barrier will be displayed inside The Center on Colfax through April as a way to honor those who paved the way for queer women in music. In the late 60s and early 70s, opportunities for women in the music industry were the exception rather than the rule. Being an out lesbian during that time often meant getting cut out of the business completely. Women’s music was created as an alternative to the male-dominated music industry.