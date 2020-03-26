The Center on Colfax just announced they have launched a COVID-19 Response Group to help members of Colorado’s LGBTQ community stay connected during this period of social isolation. The new Facebook group is intended to be a safe space to share news, information, resources, and provide interaction through friendly conversation.

The community and resource space closed to the public on March 13 in compliance with the City and County of Denver’s social distancing order, and queer folks have felt the void of chosen family during this time of uncertainty. As a way to continue to serve the LGBTQ community, as they have for the last 44 years, The Center on Colfax are offering remote services while also developing virtual support groups. These groups are planned to be available over the next few weeks, and they recommend reaching out to info@lgbtqcolorado.org for specific information on support for the transgender community as well as resources for older adults.

“We understand how the current restrictions designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus can also leave people feeling very isolated. We hope this group can provide crucial support during this difficult time and bridge the gap until we can all reconnect in person,” said The Center’s CEO Rex Fuller.

The Center on Colfax is also recommending the following resources for the various populations they serves.

For older adults:

Phone-A-Friend Program . LGBTQ adults 50 and older who would like to connect with one of The Center’s volunteers can fill out an online form

Rescqu Net. Rescqu Net provides access to nonprofit resources, education, and online communities to individuals who want to remain anonymous about their LGBT status. rescqu.net

For youth:

Rainbow Alley . Connect with Rainbow Alley for updates, connection and fun. Follow Rainbow Alley on Instagram Twitter Facebook

. Weekly live facilitated discussion for LGBTQ youth. The Trevor Project. A leading, national organization providing LGBTQ crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth under age 25. Thetrevorproject.org

Additionally, The Center is still providing support for community members looking for assistance enrolling in a health insurance plan through Connect for Health Colorado. The Colorado Division of Insurance announced a special enrollment period through April 3 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Center’s health education manager, Ron DeVries, is available for virtual appointments to assist with enrollment for Connect for Health, Medicaid, or Medicare.