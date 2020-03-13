As many local companies, businesses, and organizations are taking extra precautions to ensure the minimization of the spread of COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus, The Center on Colfax has just made an announcement that they are closing their doors starting at 3 p.m. today and will re-open on April 6.

With plenty of events on the calendar, The Center is another local spot which has seen cancellations and rescheduling of gatherings simply out of preliminary precautions and because of the recent ruling by Governor Polis outlawing meetings of 250 people or more. Members on staff will be reaching out to inform community members who may be attending programs impacted by the closure in the near term.

While The Center reports that none of The Center’s employees or community members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they are proceeding with abundant caution.

“The Center believes that closing is a necessary preventative measure and a prudent public health decision,” they stated in a press release.

The Center, which has been offering resources, a safe space for community gatherings, and community for LGBTQ folks since 1976, is notably the largest community center in the Rocky Mountain region for LGBTQ people. With a mission of engaging, empowering, enriching, and advancing the queer community of Colorado by ensuring access to the programs and resources, The Center has been the epicenter for thousands of people who have needed support and guidance in their life’s journey.

The Center employs 20 staff members and utilizes more than 500 community volunteers to serve more than 52,000 people each year, and with that much community reach, it’s of the utmost importance that they remain in a position of proactive rather than reactive.

“We know that many people depend on the resources we provide, and we hope to continue serving the community on a remote basis until the situation improves,” said Joe Foster, The Center’s vice president of development and communication.

Foster encourages community members seeking assistance during the closure to visit The Center’s website, lgbtqcolorado.org, or to call 303-733-7743. The Center will continue to monitor the situation closely with the goal of resuming normal operations April 6, 2020.

As of now, no announcement of PrideFest plan alterations have been made.

Those seeking additional information about COVID-19 can find resources at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.