The Center on Colfax have announced that PrideFest 2020 will be moving online, and the annual parade and festival will now be hosted virtually from June 20-21. This decision did not come easily but is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of Denver’s public amid COVID-19 health concerns. Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax, hopes that the online shift will provide a safe way to celebrate the culture and heritage of the LGBTQ community.

“We exhausted every option before making this decision, including postponing the event to later in the summer, which just wasn’t possible,” explained Fuller. “Although we will miss the energy of an in-person gathering, protecting the safety and health of the attendees, staff, and volunteers who make PrideFest so special is paramount. Instead of just cancelling Pride, which means so much to so many, we are working hard to create a variety of opportunities for our community to connect and celebrate virtually.”

This week, Governor Polis laid out his plan to begin reopening certain businesses at the start of May through the lens of his safer-at-home order. However, this does not mean that life for Coloradans will resume in any way, shape, or form to how it was before the pandemic struck. Strict distancing will remain in place for the remainder of the summer and The Center on Colfax understands that PrideFest is too popular of an event to regulate the recommended six feet apart.

In fact, PrideFest weekend in Denver draws an average of 450,000 people and is considered in the top 10 Pride celebrations in the country. Throughout the weekend, there are culinary vendors, a political rally, a parade, family activities, a 5K race, and three stages of entertainment. PrideFest is The Center on Colfaxs’ largest fundraising event of the year, and the upcoming virtual PrideFest is not expected to raise anywhere near the amount they have received in past years. Additionally, PrideFest has generated roughly $25 million dollars for the city of Denver’s economic revenue every year.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Denver PrideFest, and it is more imperative than ever to reach out, support, or donate to The Center on Colfax so that future PrideFest events are not negatively affected. The Center are organizing several virtual events and hope to raise $100,000 from participating community members. However, even if they reach their goal, it will only generate ten percent of what they normally raise.

“While we may not be able to host our traditional PrideFest events, I am urging the community to do what they can to support The Center and all the other organizations that benefit from The Center’s services. It’s crucial to do what we can to ensure that nonprofits can survive this time as well,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

In lieu of in-person activities, there are several virtual happenings in the works, and The Center on Colfax are hoping for participation from Coloradans across the state. They are potentially putting together a virtual parade, 5K run, dance party, online marketplace, decorating contest, and job fair. The organization, along with all theie volunteers and workers, are dedicated to supporting everyone within the LGBTQ community by providing resources, programs, and support. Although The Center has been closed since mid-March, they have continued their efforts online and over the phone, and PrideFest will be no exception.