For many in the LGBTQ community, dressing in a non-binary and/or androgynous aesthetic can be somewhat daunting. Hitting up the local department store is rarely the answer, and leaving empty handed is often the result.

The endless search to find that button-up that fits oh-so-right and those slacks that hug and hang loose in all the right places has come to an end! As the demand grows, many companies are stepping up and providing some killer styles for all body types, gender types, and styles. Here are some of our fave clothing designers that are ignoring all the binary rules.

Stuzo Clothing

STUZO CLOTHING was started in 2010 by Stoney Michelli and Uzo Ejikeme, and their styles combine their home of L.A. with the heartbeat of N.Y.C. The gender-free clothing company opts for looks that invoke thought and emotion, all while forwarding their mission to create a space in the fashion world where all are welcome without judgment. The bold pieces are unisex and are inspired by love, people, and life.

FLAVNT Streetwear

FLAVNT Streetwear is an Austin-based, independent clothing brand not just aimed to dress the LGBTQ community, but to showcase pridefully those who identify within it. FLAVNT is all about flaunting individuality, all while being comfortable, and promoting a message of self-love and confidence. The company also offers its unique brand of bare-skin binders provided in varying sizes and tones of nude, and they also run fundraising campaigns to provide financial support for individuals seeking top surgery.

Gender Free World, LTD

GFW Clothing started in 2015 as a result of finding the disproportionately restricted access to clothing choices based on gender unacceptable. Their shirts are designed with a gender-neutral sensibility: looser cuts with left-over-right buttoning and a hidden bust button to avoid gaping in the chest area. What started as conversation about buying shirts that were essentially less feminine in cut and colors became the company’s obsession with straying from the highly gendered world of retail across the board.

Revel & Riot

Revel & Riot is not just in the game of making fashion gender-neutral; they are making fashion and statement synonymous. Using T-shirts as a canvas to promote LGBTQIA+ equality, visibility, and justice, these tees are chock full of graphics that spark conversation and raise awareness. In addition to clothing and accessories, the non-profit, LGBTQ-run company is social justice-oriented; part of their proceeds are donated to other LGBTQ organizations; they raised over $20,000 for the Pulse Victims Fund in Orlando, and they have donated hundreds of T-shirts to GSA groups.

Androgynous Fox

Androgynous Fox says, “Come as you are and wear what you’d like.” Refusing to believe that people should be forced into a category, or scrutinized for shopping in the “wrong” section, their androgynous clothing line appeals to male, female, nonbinary, and everyone in between.

