The Alexander Foundation was created to offer assistance programs in light of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s, and now, they are stepping up to help in the time of a pandemic again. The organization’s assistance programs focus on financial support for those being impacted by a variety of situations, and recently were more focused on supporting queer youth and others in need.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Alexander Foundation is organizing the COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Coloradan Assistance Program. Relating to unemployment issues, help will be provided for “immediate needs such as rent, security deposits, medical expenses, food, clothing, utility bills, and other basic living expenses.”

To be eligible for this program, you must be part of the LGBTQ community, live in Colorado, and be pre-approved by a referral agency. Those approved will receive a maximum of $200 and can receive this assistance three times.

COVID-19 has been deemed a pandemic. Government officials are ordering people to practice social distancing, and many establishments have been forced to close. Despite this being an international emergency, bills and payments are still due, and many need help to pay them.

The Alexander Foundation also offers assistance to those being impacted by cancer or another serious illness. The Rocky Mountaineers Motorcycle Club of Colorado Catastrophic Assistance Program is a subset of the Alexander Foundation that provides monthly assistance for 12 months for those who find themselves in another tough medical situation during these tough times. The financial assistance will help with items that range from medical care to clothing.

To be eligible for this program, a person must be a member of the LGBTQ community, live in Colorado, and have documentation of their serious illness.

The Alexander Foundation also has a general assistance program for queer folks struggling financially. The Community Assistance Grant offers temporary financial help. The qualifications are similar to that of the COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Coloradan Assistance Program.

“While we are separated by social distancing, we need to remember, more than ever, that we are a part of a bigger community and must support one another,” said Andy Smith, chair of The Alexander Foundation.

Apply for help with the Alexander Foundation here. If you need to file for unemployment benefits, do so here.